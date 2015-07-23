TUNIS, July 23 Veteran Polish coach Henryk Kasperczak was appointed Tunisia coach for a second time on Thursday to replace Belgian George Leekens.

Kasperczak returns to the post he held from 1994 to 1998 when he took Tunisia to the 1996 African Nations Cup final and a World Cup finals appearance in France.

"Tunisian football has changed much for the better since I was last here," he told a press conference.

The 69-year-old is an old hand in African football having coached at seven previous Nations Cup finals. He was coach of Mali at the tournament at the start of the year in Equatorial Guinea but dismissed in March.

The former Poland international has also coached Ivory Coast, Morocco and Senegal.

Leekens left unexpectedly last month after claiming he was not paid promised bonuses.