UPDATE 1-Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
* Says has no plans to retire from management (Adds quotes, detail)
SHARJAH Dec 30 Tunisia began their preparations for next month's African Nations Cup with a 2-1 win over Iraq in a warm-up international in Sharjah on Sunday.
Issam Jemaa and Fakhreddine Ben Youssef scored second-half goals before Iraq converted a late penalty through Younes Mahmoud to reduce the deficit.
Jemaa's goal came just after the break after the referee overruled an offside call from his linesman and Ben Youssef made it 2-0 soon afterwards.
Tunisia are holding a training camp in Dubai and have three more preparatory internationals planned in the United Arab Emirates before they head to South Africa where they start their Nations Cup campaign on Jan. 22 against Algeria in Rustenburg. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Southbroom, South Africa, Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Says has no plans to retire from management (Adds quotes, detail)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Friday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Atromitos v Xanthi (1300) PAS Giannina v Kerkyra (1515) Asteras Tripolis v Panathinaikos (1730) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Panionios v Iraklis (1300) Panetolikos v Platanias (1515) PAOK Salonika v Veria (1515) AEK v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, February 20 (GMT) Larissa