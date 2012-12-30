SHARJAH Dec 30 Tunisia began their preparations for next month's African Nations Cup with a 2-1 win over Iraq in a warm-up international in Sharjah on Sunday.

Issam Jemaa and Fakhreddine Ben Youssef scored second-half goals before Iraq converted a late penalty through Younes Mahmoud to reduce the deficit.

Jemaa's goal came just after the break after the referee overruled an offside call from his linesman and Ben Youssef made it 2-0 soon afterwards.

Tunisia are holding a training camp in Dubai and have three more preparatory internationals planned in the United Arab Emirates before they head to South Africa where they start their Nations Cup campaign on Jan. 22 against Algeria in Rustenburg. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Southbroom, South Africa, Editing by Ed Osmond)