TUNIS Feb 17 Nabil Maaloul has become the new coach of Tunisia, replacing Sami Trabelsi, who resigned following the side's early exit from the African Nations Cup last month, the country's football federation announced at the weekend.

Contract terms for the former international midfielder have yet to be announced but the 50-year-old has only one month to prepare for his first game in charge, against Sierra Leone on March 23.

The World Cup qualifier presents Tunisia with an opportunity to consolidate their lead at the top of Group B, in which they lead on six points from two matches, two ahead of their next opponents.

Maaloul took Tunis club Esperance to the African Champions League title two years ago. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)