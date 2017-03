Oct 2 Tunisia have recalled key striker Saber Khalifa to a 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifying playoff against Cameroon in Tunis.

The Marseille forward was suspended for Tunisia's last qualifier, a 2-0 home defeat by the Cape Verde Islands last month.

Caretaker coach Ruud Krol, who took over after that upset loss, has brought in attacking midfielder Maher Hannachi and striker Fakhreddine Ben Youssef from his club CS Sfaxien.

But key defenders Karim Hagui and Aymen Abdennour are both suspended.

Tunisia host the first leg on Oct. 13 with the return match in Yaounde on Nov. 17. The aggregate winners qualify for next year's finals in Brazil.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Farouk Ben Mustapha (CA Bizerte), Rami Jeridi (CS Sfaxien), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel) Defenders: Siam Ben Youssef (FC Astra), Alaya Brigui (Etoile Sahel), Khalil Chammam, Sameh Derbali, Chamseddine Dhaouadi (all Esperance), Yassine Mikari (FC Luzern), Mohamed Ali Yacoubi (Club Africain), Alaeddine Yahia (Racing Lens) Midfielders: Anis Ben Htira (Hertha Berlin), Wissem Ben Yahia (Mersin Idmanyurdu), Yassine Chikhaoui (FC Zurich), Maher Hannachi (CS Sfaxien), Ahmed Harrane (CA Bizerte), Wahbi Khazri (Bastia), Khaled Mouelhi, Houcine Ragued (both Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (CS Sfaxien) Forwards: Sami Allagui (Hertha Berlin), Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (CS Sfaxien), Amine Chermiti (FC Zurich), Issam Jomaa (Kuwait SC), Saber Khalifa (Olympique Marseille). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)