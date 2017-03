March 27 Former Belgian manager Georges Leekens has signed a two-year contract to take charge of Tunisia's national team, the country's football federation said on Thursday.

Tunisia begin their preliminaries in September for next year's African Nations Cup finals in Morocco.

The 64-year-old Leekens coached Belgium for two separate spells, first leading them to the 1998 World Cup and then taking charge again from 2010 to 2012 when he suddenly quit to take over at Club Bruges.

He was also briefly coach of Algeria for six games in 2003. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Alan Baldwin)