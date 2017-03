BERNE Feb 19 Tunisia have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over a threat to ban them from the 2017 African Nations Cup, the Swiss-based tribunal said on Thursday.

Tunisia were ordered to apologise to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by March 31 for "insinuations of bias and lack of ethics against CAF and its officials" at this year's tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

CAF said that if Tunisia did not apologise, they would be kicked out of the next competition.

Tunisia made their accusations following a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to hosts Equatorial Guinea, when their furious players chased the referee off the pitch, earning them a $50,000 fine.

