TUNIS, June 29 National team coach George Leekens has ended his contract as coach of Tunisia after not being paid promised bonuses, he told reporters on Monday.

The 66-year-old Belgian had been in the job for just over a year and took Tunisia to the African Nations Cup quarter-finals earlier this year and saw the country beat Djibouti 8-1 a fortnight ago at the start of the 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers.

"An amicable separation without any financial liability to Leekens or the federation was agreed. A new foreign coach will be employed and contacts have commenced," a statement from the Tunisian Football Federation said.

Leekens refuted suggestions his departure came as a result of Friday's attack on foreigners on a beach in Sousse, where there was a Belgian among the victims.

"Some people think I resigned because of the terror attack but that is not so. It has nothing to do with the attack. I am not fleeing!" he told Belgium's Het Laatste Nieuws.

"There was a difference of opinion between the federation and myself about the bonuses from the Nations Cup. Four months after the tournament we still haven't been paid."

Leekens had signed a two-year contract in March last year with the Tunisians.

He had previously coached Belgium in two separate spells, first leading them to the 1998 World Cup and then taking charge again from 2010 to 2012.

His second departure was sudden to take over at Club Brugge. Leekens was also briefly coach of Algeria for six games in 2003. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)