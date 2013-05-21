May 21 Uganda unveiled Serbian Milutin Sredojevich as their new coach at a news conference in Kampala on Tuesday, less than three weeks before they play two key World Cup qualifiers.

The 43-year-old has been handed a two-year contract following the sacking of Briton Bobby Williamson last month after Uganda lost further ground in their qualifying group for the 2014 finals in Brazil with a March defeat in Liberia.

Sredojevich was also sacked last month by Uganda's neighbours Rwanda after a poor run of results but has built a reputation at club level in east Africa over the last decade.

Uganda host Liberia on June 8 and a week later play Angola, also in Kampala, giving them a chance to win their first matches in Group J and claw their way back into contention.

They have two points from three matches but are only three points behind leaders Senegal in a four-team group from which only the winners reach the final qualifying stage. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)