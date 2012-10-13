CALABAR, Nigeria Oct 13 Nigeria captain Joseph Yobo will miss a seventh successive game for his country after being ruled out of Saturday's African Nations Cup qualifier against Liberia in Calabar with a swollen knee, the Nigerian Football Federation said.

The 32-year-old centre back suffered the latest setback last weekend while playing for his Turkish club Fenerbahce against Besiktas.

Yobo is the country's most capped international with 87 appearances.

Nigeria forced a 2-2 away draw in the first leg of the final round tie in Liberia last month to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the 2013 finals. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)