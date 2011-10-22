LUSAKA Oct 22 Herve Renard has agreed a one-year contract to return as coach of Zambia's national soccer team and will lead the side to next year's African Nations Cup finals, the country's football association confirmed on Saturday.

Renard, who will also oversee the start of their 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, was Zambia's coach at the last Nations Cup finals in Angola in 2010 where they lost in the quarter-finals in a shootout.

The 43-year-old replaces former Italian international Dario Bonetti, who was fired last week despite qualifying the country for the 2012 finals in Equatorial Guinea, which kick-off on Jan. 21. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories