Feb 24 African champions Zambia will
not play again until June after the team shelved a friendly
against Gabon, instead opting to rest their players after their
African Nations Cup exertions earlier this month, officials
said.
Earlier this week, Zambia said they were hoping to return to
the scene of their penalty shootout final triumph against Ivory
Coast for a friendly next Wednesday, but have now decided
against those plans.
"We started our training camp in South Africa in November
and had the players together for a long time, so we feel it
would be important for them to settle with their clubs and also
have some rest," Zambia Football Association spokesman Erick
Mwanza told reporters.
He said Zambia had received an overwhelming number of
requests to play matches in the wake of their first Nations Cup
triumph but had turned them down for the time being.
Their next game will be a 2014 World Cup qualifier away to
Sudan on June 2.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by John
O'Brien)
For more African soccer click on