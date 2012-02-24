ZURICH Feb 24 Zambia's unprecedented,
against-the-odds win in the African Nations Cup could inspire
the continent's other unfashionable teams to qualify for the
World Cup, according to Kalusha Bwalya, the president of the FA
and the finest player the country has produced.
Zambia's largely unknown team upstaged Senegal, Ghana and
Ivory Coast, all teams brimming with well-known European-based
talent, to take the trophy for the first time this month.
It was a hugely emotional event as Zambia beat Ivory Coast
in the final in Gabon, playing only a few kilometres from the
site of a plane crash which killed 18 national team members in
1993 as they travelled to Senegal for a World Cup qualifier.
"It's psychological shift to think you can beat these teams
and these players who people watch on television, week in, week
out," Bwalya told news agency reporters at FIFA headquarters.
"We were able to beat them or match them man for man. I
think we have the right kind of pedigree and right kind of
ambition to try and qualify for the World Cup."
The main phase of the African World Cup qualifying
competition starts in June with 40 teams vying for five places
in Brazil in 2014. Of those teams, 27, including Zambia, have
never played at the finals before.
Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Mali are among those with
serious intentions of breaking their duck, along with Zambia
themselves.
"I think our football can speak for itself, I think we play
good football, it's not like our team is always defending," said
the 48-year-old who has also coached the national side..
"Our team can never defend, our team attacks and I'm sure
other teams will be wary of meeting us."
However, Bwalya said Europe's clubs tended to look only
towards the continent's traditional powers such as Nigeria,
Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Ghana when signing African players.
"I just hope they can believe more in the other teams," said
Bwalya, who escaped the plane crash because he was playing for
Dutch club PSV Eindhoven at the time and was travelling
separately to the game.
ESSENTIAL MOVE
Zambia's current squad has only one player based with a
first division club, Young Boys Berne's Emmanuel Mayuka. The
rest of the squad are split mostly between clubs at home, in
South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo or China.
Bwalya said it was essential for Zambian players to move to
Europe if the country was to progress.
"Most of the scouts always go and end up in West Africa and
that's it, they don't come to where we are," said Bwalya.
"There have been some people contacting the players and I
hope that from this team, three or four players can be able to
go even to England.
"I'm sure the teams won't be disappointed, I would appeal to
them to also figure in our players because it can only help us,
the more players you have playing in the top leagues, the better
it will be eventually."
He was not worried that Zambia could lose their unity if
some of the players became household names, with all the
trappings that brings.
"As Zambians, we have never had any problems in terms of
tribes and things, and no civil war, I think we are different in
that respect," he said.
"This team has been together, eighty per cent of the players
were together in 2006 and you can see the boys know each other
very well."
(Editing by Martyn Herman)