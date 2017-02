LUSAKA Oct 11 Zambia have sacked Italian coach Dario Bonetti just days after qualifying for the 2012 African Nations Cup, state radio reported on Tuesday.

Zambia qualified for the African Nations Cup finals on Saturday following a goalless draw with Libya.

"Dario Bonetti has been removed as national team coach by mutual consent following a meeting," the state-owned ZNBC radio said, quoting a Football Association of Zambia statement.

Bonetti had been in the post for about a year. No reason was given for his removal. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Rutherford)