JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 Zambia striker James Chamanga has recovered from an ankle strain and is included in his country's squad for the African Nations Cup starting later this month, as three players were dropped from the preliminary list on Tuesday.

The China-based striker had been a doubt for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, which kicks off on Jan. 21, but was declared fit after undergoing successful treatment on the injury, officials said in a statement.

In finalising his squad, coach Herve Renard dropped defender Thomas Nyirenda, midfielder Justine Zulu and striker Given Singuluma from the group that attended a training camp in South Africa.

Zambia will compete in Group A of the 16-team tournament, along with co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, Libya and Senegal.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kalililo Kakonje (unattached), Kennedy Mweene (Free State Stars), Joshua Titima (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Kampamba Chintu (Bidvest Wits), Hichani Himonde, Francis Kasonde (both TP Mazembe Englebert), Nyambe Mulenga (Zesco United), Joseph Musonda (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Davies Nkausu (SuperSport United), Stopilla Sunzu (TP Mazembe Englebert)

Midfielders: Isaac Chansa (Orlando Pirates), Noah Chivuta (Free State Stars), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe Englebert), Chris Katongo (Henan Construction), Felix Katongo (unattached), Chisamba Lungu (Ural Povolzhye), Clifford Mulenga (Bloemfontein Celtic), Nathan Sinkala (Green Buffaloes)

Forwards: James Chamanga (Dalian Shide), Evans Kangwa (Nkana FC), Emmanuel Mayuka (Young Boys Berne), Jonas Sakuwaha (Al Merreikh), Collins Mbesuma (Lamontville Golden Arrows). (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)