JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 Zambia striker James
Chamanga has recovered from an ankle strain and is included in
his country's squad for the African Nations Cup starting later
this month, as three players were dropped from the preliminary
list on Tuesday.
The China-based striker had been a doubt for the tournament
in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, which kicks off on Jan. 21, but
was declared fit after undergoing successful treatment on the
injury, officials said in a statement.
In finalising his squad, coach Herve Renard dropped defender
Thomas Nyirenda, midfielder Justine Zulu and striker Given
Singuluma from the group that attended a training camp in South
Africa.
Zambia will compete in Group A of the 16-team tournament,
along with co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, Libya and Senegal.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Kalililo Kakonje (unattached), Kennedy Mweene
(Free State Stars), Joshua Titima (Power Dynamos)
Defenders: Kampamba Chintu (Bidvest Wits), Hichani Himonde,
Francis Kasonde (both TP Mazembe Englebert), Nyambe Mulenga
(Zesco United), Joseph Musonda (Lamontville Golden Arrows),
Davies Nkausu (SuperSport United), Stopilla Sunzu (TP Mazembe
Englebert)
Midfielders: Isaac Chansa (Orlando Pirates), Noah Chivuta
(Free State Stars), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe Englebert),
Chris Katongo (Henan Construction), Felix Katongo (unattached),
Chisamba Lungu (Ural Povolzhye), Clifford Mulenga (Bloemfontein
Celtic), Nathan Sinkala (Green Buffaloes)
Forwards: James Chamanga (Dalian Shide), Evans Kangwa (Nkana
FC), Emmanuel Mayuka (Young Boys Berne), Jonas Sakuwaha (Al
Merreikh), Collins Mbesuma (Lamontville Golden Arrows).
