LUSAKA Nov 11 Zanaco beat Nkana FC 3-1 to win the Zambia Super League on Saturday and book a place in next year's African Champions League.

The away victory meant Zanaco finished with 61 points to 59 for defending champions Power Dynamos, who lost 1-0 away to Red Arrows to let slip their hopes of retaining the title.

It was Zanaco's sixth championship in the last decade. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Bloemfontein; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)