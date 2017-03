May 24 Zambian club Nkana FC have been ordered to go ahead with their African Confederation Cup tie on Saturday by the governing body (CAF) despite the death of their coach Masauso Mwale on Friday.

The 51-year-old was killed in a car accident after the vehicle in which he was travelling back to the team's training camp overturned several times.

Police commissioner Joyce Kasosa said it was travelling at "excessive speed" on the eve of the Group B match against Sewe Sport of the Ivory Coast in Kitwe.

CAF said the game will go ahead with a minute's silence preceding the kick off and the players to wear black armbands. Mwale is a former Zambia national team assistant coach and helped his club to win the Zambian championship last season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)