LUSAKA Aug 3 Patrice Beaumelle has resigned as Zambia coach two months before they begin their African Nations Cup qualifying campaign, the Football Association of Zambia said on Sunday.

Beaumelle took over in October from fellow Frenchman Herve Renard and is now expected to rejoin him as assistant coach of Ivory Coast after Renard was named on Thursday as the new manager of the west African team.

Renard led Zambia to the African Nations Cup title in 2012 but left the job 18 months later when they failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Brazil.

The 36-year-old Beaumelle had no previous managerial experience when he replaced Renard. He took charge of 10 internationals with a record of three wins, three draws and four defeats.

Zambia must now find a replacement in time for their opening Group F qualifier against Mozambique at home on Sept. 5 as they begin their bid to qualify for the finals in Morocco.