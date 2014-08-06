LUSAKA Aug 6 Zambia named untested Honor Janza to take charge of their national team on Wednesday but called him the 'interim coach' and only gave him a mandate until November.

Janza will take charge of Zambia's qualifying campaign for the next African Nations Cup finals in Morocco, the Football Association of Zambia announced at a press conference.

He is moved from his post of technical director of the association to replace Patrice Beaumelle, who quit at the start of the week to join his French compatriot Herve Renard who is the new coach of Ivory Coast.

Janza, along with Beaumelle, was an assistant to Renard when Zambia won the 2012 Nations Cup.

Zambia open their Nations Cup qualifying against Mozambique at home on Sept. 5 and also meet the Cape Verde Islands and Niger. Qualifying runs from September to November with the finals from Jan. 17-Feb. 8 next year. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by xx; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)