By André; Assier
| LYON, France
LYON, France Feb 10 Barely known in his
native France, former cleaning company executive Herve Renard is
about to make a name for himself after coaching Zambia to their
third African Nations Cup final.
Zambia have never been African champions but meet Ivory
Coast on Sunday as they bid to finally clinch a title they were
so close to in 1974 and 1994.
When he realised as a teenager he was never going to make
the grade as a top professional player, Renard switched to
coaching French amateurs sides but never got a chance with a
first division team.
"I am not in the who's who," the 43-year-old told Reuters by
telephone from Gabon.
"I took out the rubbish for eight years and now I'm about to
coach in the African Nations Cup final. Soccer is magical
right?"
At the age of 15, he landed in Cannes to train in one of the
finest French soccer academies of the time.
"I was one of the best," said a man who played with future
World Cup winners Marcel Desailly and Didier Deschamps in their
teenage years.
"But as soon as I was confronted by top players, I realised
I was not that good. I ended up as an average third-tier
player."
After his playing career fell apart, he set up a cleaning
business which he owned for almost a decade.
"I often remember those years when I got up at 3 in the
morning to go clean buildings, it helps keep all this in
perspective," he said.
However, Renard never gave up soccer and started coaching
with sixth-tier Vallauris and Draguignan on the Cote d'Azur.
It helped him catch the attention of former Cameroon coach
Claude Le Roy, whom he followed around the world as an assistant
at clubs and national sides.
Renard took sole charge of Zambia in 2008.
After leading "the Copper Bullets" to the Nations Cup
quarter-finals in 2010, Renard left but he could not help
returning when they called him back late in 2011.
"On November 15, for our first game against Nigeria, I said
to myself: 'What am I doing... it's a disaster'", he said about
a game Zambia lost.
Now Renard believes his own story can inspire his team to
upset favourites Ivory Coast on Sunday having already shocked
much-fancied Ghana 1-0 in Wednesday's semi-final.
"Most of our players don't have the same background as other
Africans, who play with top European clubs like Manchester
City," he said.
"I have always believed in myself. Here in Africa, they
recognise my skills. Now we have a final to play and we have to
win. No matter how, we have to win."
