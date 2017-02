HARARE Nov 18 Dynamos Harare retained their Zimbabwe premier league title on goal difference over traditional rivals Highlanders after drawing their last game of the season on Sunday.

Dynamos and Highlanders, from the country's second city Bulawayo, finished on 69 points after the Harare side went into the final weekend of matches with a two-point lead.

The 'Glamour Boys' seemed to get stage fright against already-relegated Hardbody and were held to a 1-1 draw.

Highlanders, who lost just one game all season, beat Blue Rangers 2-0 but could not overhaul Dynamos.

Dynamos, who won the league in 2011, extend their championship record to 14 league titles since 1980. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Pangallo)