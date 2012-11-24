HARARE Nov 24 Zimbabwe soccer coach Rahman Gumbo has resigned after his country's failure to qualify for the African Nations Cup finals, Zimbabwe Football Association officials confirmed on Saturday.

Gumbo departs more than a month after Zimbabwe were eliminated on the away goals rule by Angola in their final-round qualifying tie.

Zimbabwe won the first leg 3-1 at home in September and were fancied to qualify for the 2013 finals in neighbouring South Africa for the first time since 2006.

However, they conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes of their return match in Luanda in mid-October and went out after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Gumbo had been in the job since January when he took over from Norman Mapeza, who was suspended for his alleged role in the country's long-running match-fixing saga. Officials said a replacement could be named on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Clare Fallon)