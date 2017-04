CAPE TOWN, March 9 The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has provisionally suspended executive committee member Edzai Kasinauyo over allegations he was involved in trying to fix the country's African Nations Cup qualifier against Swaziland on March 25.

The 40-year-old, who played with the national team at the Nations Cup finals in 2006, is being investigated over the claims, ZIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The suspension has been occasioned by allegations of match fixing ahead of the 2017 African Nations Cup qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Swaziland," ZIFA said. (Editing by John O'Brien)