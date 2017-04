LAGOS Jan 8 Yaya Toure was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday for the fourth time in a row, beating Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

The Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder joins Samuel Eto'o as the only players to claim the award four times but the Cameroon striker did not win the trophy in consecutive years. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)