BLIDA, Algeria Nov 1 Entente Setif of Algeria won the African Champions League title for the first time in 26 years after beating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo on away goals following a 3-3 aggregate draw on Saturday.

The second leg of the final at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida ended in a 1-1 draw, six days after a 2-2 stalemate in the opening game in Kinshasa.