BERLIN, April 1 Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam have signed Polish international striker Arkadiusz Milik on a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen, both clubs said.

"It's not 'April fools' I can confirm I'm staying at Ajax. Today I signed a new contract until June 2019," Milik wrote on his Twitter account.

The 21-year-old had been on loan since the start of the season. He scored 23 goals for Ajax in 33 matches.

Milik moved to Leverkusen in Jan. 2013 from Poland's Gornik Zabrze. He also had a loan spell at Augsburg last season before joining the Dutch club. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)