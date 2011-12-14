TIRANA Dec 14 Albania have named Italian Gianni De Biasi as coach to lead the national team during qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the soccer federation said on Wednesday.

"His contract will last until November 2013," the federation said in a statement adding that De Biasi, 55, will be officially unveiled at a news conference in Tirana next week.

De Biasi has coached Italian teams Modena, Brescia, Torino and Udinese as well as Levante in Spain but this will be his first job as a national team manager.

Albania have been drawn in World Cup qualifying Group E with Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland, Cyprus and Iceland.

The soccer federation initially said it wanted an Albanian coach after employing a series of foreign managers but talks with former Albania defender Besnik Hasi collapsed.

Albania have never qualified for the European Championship or World Cup. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Ken Ferris)