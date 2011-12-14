TIRANA Dec 14 Albania have named Italian
Gianni De Biasi as coach to lead the national team during
qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the soccer
federation said on Wednesday.
"His contract will last until November 2013," the federation
said in a statement adding that De Biasi, 55, will be officially
unveiled at a news conference in Tirana next week.
De Biasi has coached Italian teams Modena, Brescia, Torino
and Udinese as well as Levante in Spain but this will be his
first job as a national team manager.
Albania have been drawn in World Cup qualifying Group E with
Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland, Cyprus and Iceland.
The soccer federation initially said it wanted an Albanian
coach after employing a series of foreign managers but talks
with former Albania defender Besnik Hasi collapsed.
Albania have never qualified for the European Championship
or World Cup.
