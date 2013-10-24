TIRANA Oct 24 Albania's Italian coach Gianni De Biasi has signed a new two-year contract with the goal of guiding the Balkan minnows to Euro 2016 qualification, the country's soccer federation said on Thursday.

"The objective of the national team is to qualify for the Euro 2016. The success or failure in this endeavour will decide the future of the relationship with the coach," said soccer federation chairman Armand Duke.

Albania finished fifth in 2014 World Cup qualifying Group E, winning three of their 10 games, but officials have been impressed with the way De Biasi has integrated young talent into the squad.

De Biasi said he was happy to renew his contract and thanked the federation and the fans. Pressed by the reporters whether he would be to blame if Albania failed to reach Euro 2016, he said: "100 percent". (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Justin Palmer)