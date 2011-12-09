TIRANA Dec 9 Albanian referees are to
boycott this weekend's matches in the top-flight and lower
leagues after referee Lorenc Jemini was attacked by officials
and a player from the Laci club at the end of a match on Sunday.
Jemini was punched on the pitch after the final whistle, the
match finishing in a 1-1 draw after visiting Kastrioti had
scored a last-gasp equaliser.
"Our association took this measure to make the Albanian
public and the soccer sector aware that such ugly events should
not happen on our soccer pitches," the Referees association said
in a statement on Friday.
The Albanian Soccer Federation have punished Laci by
deducting six points and forcing the club to play the rest of
their home games at a neutral venue with no spectators.
Three Laci officials were each suspended for two years while
player Florian Laska was banned for one year.
