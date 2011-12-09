TIRANA Dec 9 Albanian referees are to boycott this weekend's matches in the top-flight and lower leagues after referee Lorenc Jemini was attacked by officials and a player from the Laci club at the end of a match on Sunday.

Jemini was punched on the pitch after the final whistle, the match finishing in a 1-1 draw after visiting Kastrioti had scored a last-gasp equaliser.

"Our association took this measure to make the Albanian public and the soccer sector aware that such ugly events should not happen on our soccer pitches," the Referees association said in a statement on Friday.

The Albanian Soccer Federation have punished Laci by deducting six points and forcing the club to play the rest of their home games at a neutral venue with no spectators.

Three Laci officials were each suspended for two years while player Florian Laska was banned for one year. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Justin Palmer)