SOFIA, July 31 Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi has joined Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union from CSKA Sofia on a three-year contract, the 31-times Bulgarian champions said on Thursday.

The French-born Mbolhi impressed during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Algeria reached the knock out stages.

The African side were beaten 2-1 by Germany after extra time but Mbolhi was named man of the match following a series of fine saves.

Mbolhi, the most capped foreign keeper in the Bulgarian league, joined CSKA from Russia's Krilya Sovetov in 2013, having already been loaned twice to the Sofia-based club.

The 28-year-old, who also played for CSKA's city rivals Slavia as well as clubs in Scotland, Greece, Japan and France, had a trial with the Premier League club Manchester United in 2010.

Philadelphia are seventh in the MLS's Eastern Conference with 23 points from 21 games. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)