May 4 Algeria captain Antar Yahia, whose stunning
volleyed goal took the team to the last World Cup, has announced
his retirement from international football a month before the
start of qualifiers for the 2014 finals.
"For me it's a very difficult decision that I have thought
about for a long time but at some point you have to leave and
let a new generation come through to build something," the
30-year-old said on the Algerian Football federation website
(www.faf.dz)
Yahia's volleyed shot from an acute angle in the 1-0 playoff
win over heavily fancied Egypt in November 2009 ensured
Algeria's first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1986
and made the French-born defender a national hero.
"It is a moment etched in my memory," added the
Kaiserslautern player.
Yahia was also the first person to make use of the change in
FIFA statutes that allowed players previously capped by one
country at junior level to play for another, as long as they
held dual nationality.
He played for France at under-18 level but took advantage of
his Algerian roots to switch international allegiance in January
2004.
Algeria begin their 2014 World Cup campaign with a home
match against Rwanda on June 2 and away to Mali on June 10 in
Group H of the African qualifiers.
