BARCELONA, April 5 Barcelona's Luis Suarez was at his ruthless best and also again caught up in controversy as he scored twice to secure a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday.

The Uruguayan kicked out at defender Juanfran in the first half in an off-the-ball incident and, after equalising just past the hour mark, got a yellow card for striking Filipe Luis in the face moments before heading the winner in the 74th minute.

An unhappy Filipe Luis said he thought Uruguay international Suarez was lucky to stay on the pitch. "It was an aggression, a red card," he told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

Fernando Torres had given Atletico the lead after 25 minutes but was sent off in the 35th for two fouls in quick succession and Filipe Luis also criticised German referee Felix Brych's decision to dismiss the forward.

"The sending off is totally unjust and changed the game. Barcelona are protected. When you play against them you realise that they are a very powerful club," he said.

"You realise the fear when Barcelona could get knocked out. It would hurt UEFA a lot. I don't know what they have to do for someone to send one of them off."

Suarez now has eight goals in the Champions League this season and 45 in all competitions.

He was also on target when Barca came from behind to beat Atletico in La Liga in January and has played in all seven matches against Diego Simeone's side since joining the Nou Camp side in 2014, all of which the Catalans have won. (Editing by Ken Ferris)