PARIS May 19 Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has informed Paris St Germain officials that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

"I have asked the club to leave and I am waiting for their answer because I am under contract," Ancelotti said at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony on Sunday.

Ancelotti joined PSG in Dec. 2011, leading the French capital side to their first league title since 1994 last weekend.

