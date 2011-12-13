Dec 13 The number of stops and spats
during his well-travelled career could well be a nod to his
intransigence, but French striker Nicolas Anelka better learn to
adapt -- and fast -- if he is to succeed in China, says one
player who helped pave the road to the East.
The 32-year-old hit-man leaves west London's Chelsea next
month to begin a new chapter at Shanghai Shenhua after agreeing
a two-year deal reported to be worth up to $300,000 per week.
But Swedish midfielder Pelle Blohm, who became an overnight
superstar in China when he joined Dalian Wanda from IFK
Norrkoping in 1996, says such riches and star status will not be
enough to protect Anelka from the clashes that occur when Asian
and European football cultures meet.
"The culture clashes will still be there. If you're not
prepared when you get to Asia, it could be a problem for
Anelka," Blohm told Reuters. "It's the little day-to-day things
that are hard to put your finger on that can cause problems.
"You don't say what you think straight out, you can't get
overtly angry because then you lose face... Anelka is a
superstar so he'll probably get away with it, but it can still
be pretty tough. It's not Europe he's going to, it's a
completely different culture."
One immediately obvious area in which the culture
differences manifest themselves is in the stands, Blohm said,
and it can take some getting used to for a Westerner.
"Every country has its own way of celebrating and you have
to understand Asia to understand how they are on the terraces,"
he explained.
"They'll often laugh if someone gets a ball in the face for
example -- they're ashamed for that player because he loses
face, but they laugh at the situation.
ODD SITUATIONS
"There can be some odd situations, where people laugh in the
wrong places and don't behave like English fans. It's about
understanding Asia and the Chinese."
On the pitch too, Anelka must be ready to make concessions,
the Swede says.
"Football-wise there's a risk that he'll be alone in his
quality. As an attacker it's about scoring goals, and he'll have
to help his team mates, and even if things have developed, the
Chinese league is not the best in the world."
"He'll probably be a little frustrated. He'll need to lower
his demands for where he wants the ball played, and to be humble
in that situation."
When Blohm joined Dalian Wanda as the Chinese League,
previously closed to the outside world, started to open up, the
signing of the central midfielder caused almost as much of a
stir as the announcement that Anelka was to join Shanghai from
Chelsea.
The long-haired, tough-tackling playmaker was nicknamed "the
Great Wall" as he led Wanda to the title in his single season
there.
"I played in China's best team, we won the league and I was
named China's best midfielder, so somewhere there I was a
superstar. We always had a TV team following us, sometimes two,"
Blohm said in a telephone interview.
But despite the stardom and success on the pitch, Blohm
never quite got used to being the centre of attention. He left
Dalian to join Viking Stavanger before finishing his career in
Sweden with GAIS.
GENEROUS WIN BONUSES
His work as a TV pundit for Canal Plus in Sweden means he
still gets recognised on the street in his native country, but
it is nothing like the hysteria there was when he played for
Dalian.
"I couldn't go out on the town -- if you stopped on the
street you'd be surrounded by hundreds of people in no time. I
had long hair at that time so you couldn't really miss the
Westerner."
China has changed a lot in the intervening 15 years,
however, and Shanghai is a world apart from less-cosmopolitan
Dalian. Although Anelka's star is sure to shine bright, he won't
be the only novelty in the world's largest city.
While Blohm found the idea of his "Chinese adventure" very
appealing, he makes no secret of the fact that money played a
large part in his decision to move to China. In doing so he
quadrupled his basic wage, earning one million Swedish crowns
($146,000)for a single season, plus generous win bonuses.
His salary pales into insignificance when compared to the
package the Frenchman, who has played for Arsenal, Real Madrid,
Manchester City and Paris St Germain among others, will receive.
Shanghai director Zhou Jun told Reuters that Anelka can
expect to make at least as much as he receives from Chelsea.
"People are aware of Anelka's Chelsea yearly salary which is
around 5.8 million euros (5 million pounds). So when he comes to
China it definitely won't be below this figure," he said.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, China has begun attracting some
big-name players. Brazil's 2010 player of the year Argentine
midfielder Dario Conca plays for Guangzhou Evergrande, but
nobody of the profile of Anelka has made the switch up to now.
When England's Paul Gascoigne signed for Gansu Tianma in
2003 in a playing and coaching role, he was already a faded star
and recovering alcoholic, and that episode ended as bizarrely as
it had begun after just a handful of months as Gazza's personal
demons scuppered his career once more.
Blohm expressed tempered surprise that it has taken 15 years
after his season there for China to secure such a big-name
player as Anelka.
"In one way it's surprising, but in another it's not," he
said.
"The game in China was in trouble financially for a while.
"In 1996 the people all wore the shirts of the local teams,
but when I went back in 2006, people were wearing the shirts of
the big international sides."
($1 = 6.8504 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by
Ossian Shine. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more sport click on
For more sports business click on
For more Chinese soccer click on