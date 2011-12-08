SHANGHAI, China Dec 8 Chinese Super
League club Shanghai Shenhua said on Thursday their transfer
talks with Chelsea's Nicolas Anelka would be resolved within
five days, one way or the other.
Club spokesman Ma Yue confirmed to Reuters that they were in
negotiations with the French striker, but would not reveal any
details.
"Many details of the contract are under discussion right
now," Ma said by telephone. "The negotiation is nearing a close.
"The deal will definitely have a final result within five
days... we hope the public will wait patiently for the final
result."
Local media had reported the contract would be for three
years and would involve both soccer and commercial co-operation.
English Premier League Chelsea on Saturday said they had
accepted transfer requests from Anelka and Brazilian defender
Alex.
Though manager Andre Villas-Boas added: "The transfer
requests were accepted but it doesn't mean it will happen, and
if it doesn't happen they will return to full training."
Second tier English side West Ham United are also reported
to be interested in the Frenchman with manager Sam Allardyce
said to be keen to link up again with the player he worked with
while in charge of Bolton Wanderers.
