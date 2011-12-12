(Corrects reference in paragraphs 22 and 26 to Zhu Jun (not
Zhou Jun)
By Ossian Shine
Dec 12 He has felt the fury of a Bosphoros
battle and the passion of a north London derby, but little in
Nicolas Anelka's travels will have prepared him for his
groundbreaking move to Chinese soccer.
The Frenchman will become the biggest name to ply his trade
in the world's most populous nation when he takes up his new
post as striker for Shanghai Shenhua in January.
The Super League club agreed terms for the English Premier
League Chelsea player for a two-year deal, Shanghai Shenhua said
on Monday.
But much more than simply a potent front-man for one club, a
player of Anelka's quality -- and, crucially, profile -- may
help single-handedly repair the battered image of Chinese
soccer.
Such stardust, however, does not come cheap.
Myriad media reports put the 32-year-old's salary in the
region of $300,000 per week, and while that figure has not been
confirmed, what is certain is that Chinese financial might is
finally being translated into soccer power as Chinese clubs
invite themselves to the top table of the footballing world.
"People are aware of Anelka's Chelsea yearly salary which is
around 5.8 million euros. So when he comes to China it
definitely won't be below this figure," Shanghai Shenhua
director Zhou Jun told Reuters near the club's Pudong training
ground.
The signing of Anelka heralds a massive step for Chinese
soccer -- and a growth mirroring that of the nation itself.
"It's like with the opening up of China," Zhou said. "We
needed to bring in the good stuff from foreign countries for us
to learn from.
"The benefits Anelka brings to the club are obvious.
"Firstly it will definitely increase the squad's attacking
capability," he said. "Secondly, the arrival of such a high
level football star like Anelka in a young club like Shenhua
will increase the hopes of the young people and create an
example for them to follow.
"It will definitely increase the club's competitiveness,"
added the director of the club which finished last season in
11th place.
CHINESE SCANDALS
Best known in recent years for scandals and for being riven
by corruption, the Chinese soccer scene will be a world apart
from Anelka's experiences.
The sport has lost fans at home who have become disaffected
by corruption scandals, match-fixing and violence on and off the
pitch, but Shanghai's signing of Anelka may help spark a
seachange in attitudes and perception.
"This is not only good for Shenhua but also beneficial for
Chinese football," club spokesperson Ma Yue told CNN.
"The joining of Anelka to Football Association Super League
will promote the league's brand for sure."
Previously, Chinese soccer's biggest import had been faded
England star and recovering alcoholic Paul Gascoigne. The
troubled playmaker signed for Gansu Tianma in 2003 in a playing
and coaching role.
That episode ended as bizarrely as it had begun after just a
handful of months as Gascoigne's personal demons scuppered his
career once more.
But Anelka's move is startlingly different. While perhaps
not at the peak of his powers, Anelka is no spent force, having
scored almost 200 league goals all over Europe.
Aged just 32-years-old, he has played for some of the
biggest clubs in world soccer. A list of his employers include
Real Madrid and Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, Paris St Germain
and Turkey's Fenerbahce.
"(We saw) we needed to erect an example. (To) have more
football stars for the young children who like football to look
at that example and to start emulating that," Zhou told Reuters.
FINANCIAL MUSCLE
With the financial muscle of club owner Zhu Jun behind them
-- he made his fortune from an internet company which held the
China licence for the hugely popular World of Warcraft fantasy
game -- Shanghai have shown they can compete with anyone.
And Zhou says there is more to come.
"(Didier) Drogba, is a very excellent player. From the
perspective of Chinese football, if these big-name players,
these excellent players, are willing to come to China, we are
willing to have warm negotiations and communications with them,"
Zhou said.
"A lot of clubs are chasing Drogba. From our perspective...
we also have to see what Drogba wants. So from our club's
perspective, we have this to say - If he is willing to come, we
will definitely welcome him."
Owner Zhu is no stranger to thinking big, or outside the
box: he was linked with a takeover of Liverpool in 2010 and once
played against the English giants, having appeared for five
minutes under a pseudonym when Shanghai played them in
pre-season tournament in the Netherlands in 2007.
For many years, some of the biggest names in sport have seen
out the twilight of their careers at wealthy clubs from
countries outside traditional soccer hot-beds, most notably the
Middle East.
To that list, now add China.
Fans, initially, welcomed the news, if a little guardedly.
"I feel that if Anelka joined Shanghai Shenhua, it will
definitely improve the football club. After all, he is an
international football star. But just by buying a foreign player
would not raise the basics of the club, it has to be done in
tandem with a lot of other things for Shanghai Shenhua to raise
its level," said 28-year-old Shen Quan.
