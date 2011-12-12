SHANGHAI Dec 12 Shanghai Shenhua have
reached an agreement with Premier League Chelsea to sign French
striker Nicolas Anelka on a two-year deal, the Chinese Super
League soccer side said on Monday.
Anelka will join Shenhua in January, the club said in a
statement on its website.
Shanghai, who finished 11th in the league last season, have
also been linked with Anelka's Chelsea team mate and Ivory Coast
international Didier Drogba.
