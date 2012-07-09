July 9 Angola have appointed Uruguayan Gustavo
Ferrin to coach the national soccer team for the next two years,
state news agency Angop reported on Monday.
Ferrin, 53, has spent most of his coaching career in charge
of national youth sides in Uruguay and Peru, Angop added.
He will be the permanent replacement for Lito Vidigal, whose
tenure as Angola coach ended in April after the nation's poor
performance in January's African Nations Cup.
Romeu Filemon, coach of Angolan club side Primeiro de
Agosto, served as interim manager, leading the team to draws
against Uganda and Liberia in their first two qualifiers for the
2014 World Cup.
Ferrin's first match in charge will be a friendly against
Mozambique on Aug. 15.
