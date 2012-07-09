July 9 Angola have appointed Uruguayan Gustavo Ferrin to coach the national soccer team for the next two years, state news agency Angop reported on Monday.

Ferrin, 53, has spent most of his coaching career in charge of national youth sides in Uruguay and Peru, Angop added.

He will be the permanent replacement for Lito Vidigal, whose tenure as Angola coach ended in April after the nation's poor performance in January's African Nations Cup.

Romeu Filemon, coach of Angolan club side Primeiro de Agosto, served as interim manager, leading the team to draws against Uganda and Liberia in their first two qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup.

Ferrin's first match in charge will be a friendly against Mozambique on Aug. 15. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Alison Wildey)