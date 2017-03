LUANDA Oct 25 Recreativo Libolo secured a third Angolan league title in four years when they won 3-1 at AS Aviacao and closest rivals Kabuscorp were held to a draw on Saturday.

Libolo moved to 65 points with two matches remaining in the campaign and cannot be overtaken.

A goalless draw at Benfica Lubango means Kabuscorp can only finish with a maximum 65 points but cede the title they won last year on head-to-head results against Libolo this season.

Both clubs qualify to represent Angola in next year's African Champions League. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rex Gowar)