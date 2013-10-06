LUANDA Oct 6 Luanda club Kabuscorp claimed the Angola league title for the first time on Sunday with a 2-1 victory against Benguela.

With four games still to go Kabuscorp, who are undefeated in 26 games, are 16 points clear of Primeiro de Agosto.

Based in the suburb of Cazenga, Kabuscorp were formed in 1994 by Bento Kangamba, a prominent businessman who is a member of the ruling MPLA party, and has close ties with long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' government.

Former World Player of the Year and Brazilian World Cup winner Rivaldo elevated the club's profile when he played there last season. This season Cameroon striker Albert Meyong Ze made an immediate impact, scoring 14 goals. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas)