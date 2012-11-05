Nov 5 Former World Footballer of the Year Rivaldo, 40, has left Kabuscorp after completing a short-term contract with the Angolan team.

The 2002 Brazil World Cup winner, whose bow-legged running style and passing skills made him a favourite at Barcelona and AC Milan, joined Kabuscorp in January.

"(It's the) day to say goodbye to Angola but only for football because Angola will be a home forever," Rivaldo said on his Twitter account.

"This was a positive year in my career and although we came fourth in the Angolan Girabola league, I was the third best scorer," he added on his website (www.rivaldo10.com.br).

Luanda-based Kabuscorp finished the season 16 points adrift of champions Libolo on Sunday. Rivaldo hit 11 goals and played in 21 out of 30 league games.

The forward did not say whether he would now retire from football.

In September he tweeted he "may just have to stop playing" after criticising Kabuscorp's Russian coach Victor Bondarenko for leaving him and two other players out.

Rivaldo was World Footballer of the Year and European Footballer of the Year in 1999 and lifted the Champions League trophy with Milan in 2003.