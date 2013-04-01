BUENOS AIRES, April 1 San Lorenzo captain and goalkeeper Pablo Migliore has been arrested on charges of perverting the course of justice in a homicide investigation, the Argentine club said.

Migliore was arrested on Sunday after his team lost 1-0 to Newell's Old Boys in a "Final" league championship match in a police operation at their Nuevo Gasometro ground in the capital.

Migliore is suspected of aiding Maximiliano Mazzaro, an alleged high-ranking member of Boca Juniors hard core barrabrava fans, often associated with football hooliganism.

Mazzaro is wanted by police for his alleged role in the death of Ernesto Cirino, who died from injuries sustained in a 2011 beating.

The goalkeeper's lawyer, Matias Morla, said they would try to have Migliore released as soon as possible.

"He isn't allowed to communicate with us. For now he is isn't going to make a statement," Morla told reporters.

"Since the investigation has a nondisclosure order we have to wait until that is lifted. Equally, the crime he is charged with allows for his release, so today we will ask for that."

Police claim they have evidence that the 31-year-old Migliore has been in contact with Mazzaro.

San Lorenzo club president Matias Lammens explained how police arrested Migliore after Sunday's match.

"The search warrant arrived during halftime and of course with a court order from a judge we are not going to deny their entry. They came in and when the game finished they communicated with the player," said Lammens.

A convoy of police vehicles transported Migliore, who played for Huracan, Boca and Racing Club before joining San Lorenzo, to a nearby police station.

While police continue to search for Mazzaro's whereabouts, Mauro Martin, another leader of the same Boca fan group was arrested earlier this month as part of the same investigation and is awaiting trial. (Writing by Cayley Taylor; editing by Rex Gowar and Justin Palmer)