BUENOS AIRES, July 27 Fiorentina have agreed to sign defender Jose Basanta, who was part of the Argentina squad that reached the World Cup final, from Mexican club Monterrey, the Italian club said on Sunday.

The deal is subject to a medical and contract terms for the 30-year-old Basanta, the Serie A side said on their website (it.violachannel.tv).

Basanta, who spent six years at Monterrey, began his career at Estudiantes in Argentina. He is a central defender who filled in at left back for the suspended Marcos Rojo in Argentina's quarter-final win over Belgium.

He helped Monterrey to win league titles in 2009 and 2010 and a hat-trick of CONCACAF Champions League crowns between 2011 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Honduras World Cup striker Jerry Bengtson has joined Argentine first division side Belgrano on loan from MLS side New England Revolution, the club from the city of Cordoba said.

"New England has agreed on the loan of player Jerry Bengtson to Belgrano until June 30, 2015," the Argentine club said on their Twitter account.

The 27-year-old, who scored nine goals in the World Cup qualifiers though none at the finals, scored four goals in 36 matches for New England since he joined them in 2012. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Goodson)