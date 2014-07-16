BUENOS AIRES, July 16 Boca Juniors will train young Chinese soccer players in Buenos Aires and also prepare coaches in Beijing in a deal sponsored by a leading Chinese drink, the Argentine club announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, sponsored by Jiaduobao, aims to improve the skill levels of Beijing's junior players.

Boca president Daniel Angelici welcomed a first batch of Chinese players, who have begun work at the Argentine team's Casa Amarilla training camp, and said his club would also be sending instructors to teach football coaches in China.

"It's been a few days now that these young men have been living and practising at our training camp," Angelici told the Chinese visiting party at a news conference.

"Yesterday morning I went to see them and I saw them playing with our juniors and this made me very happy because Boca always try to be pioneers in questions of exchanges, to continue growing in a country with millions of people like China, to have a market that we can explore with sports schools.

"With this agreement that we are going to sign for social and sports cooperation, we promise to continue working and to send our coaches to China," Angelici said.

Under the agreement, which also involves the Beijing Sports Fund created for the development of sport in China, 60 junior players from Beijing will visit Argentina, in three separate groups, for training.

"Argentina's national team is (among) the best in the world, and for that reason it is very interesting for these Chinese young men to come and learn the techniques, philosophy and strategy of Argentine football," said China's cultural attache in Buenos Aires, Han Mengtang.

Twice World Cup winners Argentina finished runners-up to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil after a 1-0 defeat in Sunday's showpiece at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Writing by Cayley Taylor; Editing by Rex Gowar)