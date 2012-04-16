BUENOS AIRES, April 16 Boca Juniors striker
Santiago Silva has joined the Argentine champions' growing
injury list after breaking two fingers in a fist-fight with fans
of first division rivals Tigre.
Fans insulted the burly shaven-headed Uruguayan nicknamed
Tank and other players as the team were boarding their bus after
losing 2-1 at Tigre on Sunday, media reported.
Boca could face sanctions for their players' reaction and
Tigre for no police presence where the bus was parked.
It was Boca's first defeat in 19 away matches while the home
side ended a run of three losses with their first win in five
games.
Silva, seen at Boca's Casa Amarilla training facility
adjacent to the Bombonera with his right arm in a splint on
Monday, was also treated for a knock on his knee.
"Sorry, I've got a splint," he told disappointed fans
seeking an autograph.
Defender Facundo Roncaglia and midfielder Leandro Somoza are
out for at least three weeks with pulled leg muscles, although
captain Juan Roman Riquelme is available again after injury.
Coach Julio Cesar Falcioni is set to field several reserves
at home to Venezuela's Zamora in their last Libertadores Cup
group match. They have already qualified and only top place in
the group is at stake with Fluminense of Brazil, who visit
Arsenal a few kilometres from the Bombonera, two points ahead of
Boca.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)