BUENOS AIRES Aug 28 Argentine giants Boca Juniors sacked their record title-winning coach Carlos Bianchi on Thursday after poor results in his third spell in charge.

Bianchi, who took over 18 months ago after steering Boca to a string of domestic and international titles a decade earlier, presided over 26 wins and 26 losses in 74 matches including three defeats in their first four league games this season.

"He'll never lose everything he gave us Boca supporters but the members voted for me to take decisions and although they are hard we have decided, painfully, to rescind Carlos's contract," club president Daniel Angelici told a news conference.

The 65-year-old Bianchi, a former Velez Sarsfield, Stade Reims, Paris St Germain and Argentina striker, had a contract until December 2015. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)