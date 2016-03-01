BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentine champions Boca Juniors have sacked coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena after a disappointing start to a season which began with high hopes for the Copa Libertadores, they said on Tuesday.

Club president Daniel Angelici held a joint news conference at the club's training ground with Arruabarrena, who said he felt he could have carried on.

"It was a decision by the club that I respect and accept but I felt strong (to continue)," Arruabarrena said.

"But Angelici is the president and he has to take decisions."

His sacking came after a string of poor results, notably a 4-0 trashing by San Lorenzo in the Argentine Supercup on Feb. 10 and a poor return of seven points in five first division matches.

"These are sad and hard days when we have to make decisions judging well, or badly, what is best for the club," Angelici said.

"We decided to rescind the contract with the coach who professionally has given a lot to Boca and is among those people who leave a mark."

Boca, pre-season Copa Libertadores favourites, have set their sights on a record-equalling seventh South American club title this year after the bitter disappointment of losing to River in the last 16 in 2015.

The 40-year-old Arruabarrena, a former Boca, Villarreal and Argentina left back, took charge on August 2014 and steered the team to the double of first division championship and Copa Argentina last year.

His sacking came the day after Boca lost 1-0 at Racing Club and three days before meeting the same opponents in a Libertadores group match on Thursday.

Boca, captained by Carlos Tevez, then visit arch-rivals River Plate in Sunday's "superclasico", the biggest match of the Argentine season, with River boosted by a 1-0 victory over Independiente, another of the country's so-called 'Big Five', on Monday.

Reserve team trainer Rolando Schiavi will be in charge until a new head coach is appointed with Guillermo Barros Schelotto, another former player at the club, the favourite.

(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)