BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Boca Juniors have appointed former club idol Guillermo Barros Schelotto as coach on an 18-month contract, the club said on Wednesday.

Former Argentina international Barros Schelotto, who won a string of titles at Boca between 1997 and 2007, replaces Rodolfo Arruabarrena.

Arruabarrena, who won the league title in 2015, was sacked on Monday after a run of poor results this year.

Barros Schelotto, nicknamed 'Mellizo' (twin), will be assisted by his twin brother Gustavo, as he was at previous clubs Lanus and Palermo.

"Today the board is very happy to present Guillermo and Gustavo Barros Schelotto as their new coaches," club president Daniel Angelici told a news conference.

Guillermo added: "We will try to give of our best to put Boca as high as possible." (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)