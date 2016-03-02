* Former Boca forward signs 18-month contract

* Faces Racing and River in first two matches (repeats adding PIX and TV to slug, no changes to text)

By Luis Ampuero

BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Guillermo Barros Schelotto was named coach of Boca Juniors on Wednesday and he faces a testing start to his reign with his first two matches against rivals Racing Club and River Plate.

Barros Schelotto, an idol at Boca where he won a string of titles as a striker, signed an 18-month deal to make good on a promise to return that he made on leaving the club as a player in 2007.

Nicknamed 'Mellizo' (twin), Barros Schelotto will be assisted by his twin brother Gustavo, as he was at previous clubs Lanus and Palermo.

"Today the board is very happy to present Guillermo and Gustavo Barros Schelotto as their new coaches," club president Daniel Angelici told a news conference.

Barros Schelotto replaces Rodolfo Arruabarrena, who won the league title in 2015, but was sacked on Monday after a run of poor results this year.

"These are not easy decisions but I understood that cycle was over and the club needed fresh air," Angelici said.

"I had imagined that after being champions no-one was thinking of a change so soon," added the 42-year-old Barros Schelotto, who comes from the city of La Plata.

Boca host Racing on Thursday at La Bombonera in the Libertadores Cup, with their chief objective this year to win a record-equalling seventh South American club crown.

"The priority is to have a good match tomorrow. In the Libertadores, you must win at home," said Barros Schelotto.

Boca visit arch-rivals River three days later in the year's first league 'superclasico', having lost both their acrimonious pre-season friendlies in January.

Barros Schelotto enjoyed getting the better of River during his 10 years as a player at Boca, helping his side win six league titles and four Libertadores Cups.

He was only a month into his job at Italian club Palermo when he quit two weeks ago after European governing body UEFA turned down his application for a coaching licence.

Barros Schelotto began his playing career at Gimnasia, one of the two big clubs in La Plata. He made his first division debut in 1991 and joined Boca in 1997.

Over the next decade he won 10 Argentina caps during a golden age at Boca under club chairman Mauricio Macri, who is now Argentina's president.

Barros Schelotto then spent three years at Columbus Crew and helped them win the MLS Cup in 2008 before a brief final fling at Gimnasia in 2011.

He coached modest Buenos Aires club Lanus from 2012 to 2015, winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2013. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)