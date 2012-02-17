By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Feb 17 A championship and an
unbeaten run of 30 league matches almost counted for nothing
when Boca Juniors coach Julio Cesar Falcioni considered
resigning in midweek over differences with his players.
The media glare that follows Boca will now be stronger than
ever in Santa Fe on Sunday when the Apertura champions visit
promoted Union in their second Clausura outing.
Falcioni told reporters on Friday the squad and coaching
staff had ironed out their problems and "we're all going to keep
working for ... the good of Boca".
Club president Daniel Angelici had to intervene for practice
sessions on Thursday and Friday at their "Casa Amarilla"
training complex to be carried out as normal.
According to media reports, players had been angry that
Falcioni did not make a public apology for a mistake in
Venezuela on Tuesday.
Boca played poorly in their opening group match of the
Libertadores Cup, a trophy they have won six times, at debutants
Zamora and were held 0-0.
Falcioni criticised striker Dario Cvitanich after taking him
off in the second half for disobeying tactical orders and later
in the dressing room slammed captain Juan Roman Riquelme, a
player he has a fraught relationship with, thinking he had been
responsible.
Midfielder Walter Erviti, however, said he was the player
who asked Cvitanich to switch from the middle to the right and
that Riquelme was not involved.
"I want to make clear the coach never presented his
resignation, he only commented whether it might be better for
everyone if he stepped to one side," said vice-president Juan
Carlos Crespi.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)