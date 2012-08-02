BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Boca Juniors captain Rolando
Schiavi has apologised for a Twitter outburst in which he
complained that the team had been served "food fit for rats" in
a Venezuelan hotel.
His apology came as Argentina's most popular club arrived
home two days late and at the wrong airport following a
pre-season tour to Colombia and Venezuela.
"I apologise for my over-the-top and irresponsible words
which were made in the heat of the moment, when I was tired,"
said Schiavi in a new tweet. "I regret what I wrote so I have
deleted it."
Boca were supposed to leave the Venezuelan city of Puerto La
Cruz on Monday night along with fellow Argentine club All Boys,
but a mix-up over their chartered flight meant they only
departed on Wednesday.
They were left wondering whether they would even get home in
time for their opening Argentine championship match against
Quilmes on Saturday.
At one point, Schiavi tweeted: "They've taken us to a
fourth-rate hotel, with lots of damp, dirty sheets and food fit
for rats."
Argentine media said the flight finally left on Wednesday
only to be diverted to Cordoba when it reached Argentina due to
fog at Buenos Aires.
It was due to fly to Buenos Aires later on Thursday.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)